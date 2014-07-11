* TSX up 8.05 points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,122.53 * Six of 10 main index sectors advance * Energy shares follow the price of oil lower By John Tilak TORONTO, July 11 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as a gain in shares of gold miners helped overcome concerns about the labor market after a sluggish jobs report. Government data showed that the Canadian economy unexpectedly shed 9,400 jobs in June and the unemployment rate rose to 7.1 percent from 7.0 percent in May, underlining how employment growth has stalled despite a recovery in the United States. The Toronto market appeared to be consolidating after concerns over whether Canadian and U.S. corporations will be able to meet expectations weighed on investor sentiment in recent days. The benchmark index is on track to end the week lower. "Nobody seems to want to be buying at this point. Markets are quietly starting to fall under their own weight," said Colin Cieszynski, senior market analyst at CMC Markets Canada. "People are looking to see if earnings are able to keep up with the increases in stock prices, or not," he added. "So we may see some rotation out of equities in the coming weeks and months, unless we get an absolute blowout earnings season to support stocks and justify the moves." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.05 points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,122.53. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. The gold-mining sector jumped 1.7 percent, with Barrick Gold Corp advancing 2.2 percent to C$20.20 and Goldcorp Inc climbing 2.2 percent to C$30.40. With oil prices slipping, shares of energy producers declined 0.7 percent. Suncor Energy Inc shed 1 percent to C$44.54, and Encana Corp lost 1.5 percent to C$23.45. (Editing by Jonathan Oatis)