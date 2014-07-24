TORONTO, July 24 Canada's main stock index rose slightly on Thursday, helped by gains in materials shares, as the market digested results from miners Potash Corp and Teck Resources. Just after open, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.15 points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,401.53. (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)