* TSX up 38.67 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,301.40 * Eight of the 10 main index sectors advance * Valeant one of the biggest heavyweight gainers By John Tilak TORONTO, Aug 14 Canada's main stock index advanced on Thursday as comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin helped ease concerns about a further escalation of the crisis in Ukraine and drove gains in most major sectors. Putin said Russians need to mobilize for the benefit of their country but not for conflict with the outside world. The Toronto stock market's benchmark TSX index is up more than 12 percent this year, though trading has been choppy in the past couple of weeks due to the crises in Ukraine and the Middle East. "The latest news out of Ukraine has given a little bit of calmness to the markets," said Allan Small, a senior investment adviser at HollisWealth. "Investors should look at these events as short-term opportunities and accumulate positions in good-quality investments." "(A) low interest rate environment and easy money by the (U.S. Federal Reserve) and central banks around the world will continue to drive global stock markets higher," he added. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.67 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,301.40. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, gained 0.5 percent, with Royal Bank of Canada rising 0.6 percent to C$80 and Toronto-Dominion Bank adding 0.4 percent to C$56.72. The consumer staples group was up 0.5 percent. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc advanced 1.2 percent to C$30.06. A rise in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , which climbed 1.3 percent to C$120.76, helped boost the healthcare sector. The stock was one the most influential gainers on the index. ($1=$1.09 Canadian) (Editing by Peter Galloway)