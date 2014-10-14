* TSX down 227.52 points, or 1.6 percent, at 13,999.84 * Nine of the 10 main index sectors decline * Energy shares tumble as oil prices weaken By John Tilak TORONTO, Oct 14 Canada's main stock index sank to an eight-month low on Tuesday, bringing its drop from last month's record high to more than 10 percent, after a dim outlook for oil demand weighed on the commodity's price and on the shares of energy producers. The International Energy Agency cut its forecast for growth in oil demand in 2014 and said that it expects demand growth in 2015 to be much weaker than it had previously forecast. The Toronto stock market's heavyweight energy sector tumbled 3.8 percent and is down about 26 percent since mid June. The market's benchmark TSX index has also been diving, shedding 10.5 percent since hitting a record high last month. "With today's decline, we are now officially in correction territory," said Craig Fehr, Canadian market strategist at Edward Jones in St. Louis, Missouri. "We're seeing a weakness, a return to volatility, something North American markets haven't seen in a while," he said. "(These pullbacks) will be more of the norm than the exception going forward." Fehr expects the Canadian market to be under pressure because of volatile commodity prices. "It's a reflection that on a global scale, economic growth hasn't hit its stride." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 227.52 points, or 1.6 percent, at 13,999.84. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. Shares of energy producers dropped as the price of Brent crude oil fell 2.6 percent. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd gave back 5.5 percent to C$36.38, and Suncor Energy Inc lost 2.4 percent to C$35.79. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, declined 1.1 percent. Royal Bank of Canada was down 1.3 percent at C$78.63, and Bank of Nova Scotia fell 1.3 percent to C$67.11. ($1=$1.12 Canadian) (Editing by Peter Galloway)