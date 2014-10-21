* TSX up 101.79 points, or 0.71 percent, at 14,439.56 * Nine of 10 main index sectors advance * CP Rail jumps after reporting quarterly results By John Tilak TORONTO, Oct 21 Canada's main stock index climbed for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as natural resource shares rose on the back of higher commodity prices and investors digested data showing slower yet better-than-expected economic growth in China. China's economy expanded in the September quarter at its slowest pace since the global financial crisis and faces the risk of missing its official target for the first time in 15 years. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 101.79 points, or 0.71 percent, at 14,439.56. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. The benchmark TSX has rebounded nearly 6 percent since hitting an eight-month low last week. It hit a one-week high on Tuesday. "The magnitude of the correction was overblown. The market has reached a level where there's a lot of value with some of the stocks," said Rick Hutcheon, president and chief operating officer at RKH Investments. He sees buying opportunities in the energy group. "The energy sector was ridiculously oversold. The demand for energy is not going away anytime soon." Shares of energy producers jumped 1.6 percent. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd added 2.4 percent to C$39.16, and Suncor Energy Inc climbed 1.7 percent to C$38.75. The materials sector, which includes mining stocks, advanced 0.6 percent. Teck Resources Ltd rose 0.9 percent to C$17.68, and Potash Corp was up 1.4 percent at C$37.17. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd gained 3.3 percent to C$229. It reported higher third-quarter earnings and revenue but the results fell short of analysts' expectations. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)