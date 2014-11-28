* TSX down 98.84 points, or 0.66 percent, at 14,823.60
* Six of the 10 main index sectors advance
* Energy shares shed 2.1 percent
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Nov 28 Canada's main stock index
dropped on Friday as oil and gas shares kept diving after OPEC's
decision on Thursday not to cut output pushed oil prices to
four-year lows, while gold-mining shares also fell on a lower
bullion price.
The decline in energy shares comes after months of
choppiness in the oil price, which has dropped dramatically
since June on concerns about oversupply.
Shares of energy producers were down 2.1 percent on Friday
after tumbling nearly 7 percent on Thursday after the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) opted
to keep production steady. The Toronto stock market's energy
sector has lost a third of its value since the middle of June.
"This is just a straight follow-through from yesterday. I'm
not convinced that the oil price selloff is finished yet," said
Colin Cieszynski, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets.
"As the realization comes in that we are looking at a lower
price environment that could persist for a while, you'll see
that it will have significant impact on the producers," he
added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 98.84 points, or 0.66 percent, at 14,823.60.
Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Among oil and gas producers, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
shed 2.6 percent to C$37.45, and Suncor Energy Inc
lost 1.9 percent to C$36.18.
The gold-mining sector was down 3.4 percent, reflecting
weakness in the bullion price. Barrick Gold Corp
dropped 3.2 percent to C$13.84, and Goldcorp Inc fell 2
percent to C$23.
($1=$1.14 Canadian)
