* TSX down 141.38 points, or 0.96 percent, at 14,603.02
* Seven of 10 main index sectors decline
* Gold-mining shares soar with bullion price
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Dec 1 Canada's main stock index dropped
about 1 percent on Monday as sluggish economic data raised
concerns about global growth and volatile oil prices contributed
to weakness in the energy sector.
Manufacturing growth in Asia and Europe slowed in November
due to weak demand, and the U.S. manufacturing sector growth hit
its lowest in 10 months, separate reports showed.
Oil prices remained volatile, slipping to a five-year low
before recovering. The choppiness sent shares of energy
producers down 3.1 percent.
The broader Canadian benchmark has been pulled down by
recent weakness in energy shares, which have lost more than
one-third of their value since the middle of June.
"No one knows how far oil prices could fall," said John Ing,
president of Maison Placements Canada. "We're getting the
emotional reaction, we are getting the volume reaction, but
we're nowhere near a bottom yet."
"This is going to drag down the TSX," he added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 141.38 points, or 0.96 percent, at 14,603.02.
Seven of the 10 main sectors in the index were in the red.
Among energy producers, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
shed 2.6 percent to C$36.98 and Suncor Energy Inc
lost 2.2 percent to C$35.05.
Financials, the most heavily weighted sector, gave back 0.5
percent. Bank of Montreal was down 1.2 percent at
C$82.82.
The gold-mining sector was a bright spot, jumping 3.6
percent as the bullion price surged. Goldcorp Inc added
3.8 percent to C$23.25.
In corporate news, mining company Tahoe Resources Inc
said the Guatemalan Congress passed legislation that
would raise the royalty rate in the mining law. The stock
dropped 6.8 percent to C$16.56.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)