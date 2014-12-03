(Updates to close)
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Dec 3 Canada's main stock index rose
nearly 1 percent on Wednesday as upbeat U.S. economic data and
strong commodity prices helped drive shares higher in most major
sectors.
Investors also digested news that Royal Bank of Canada
reported stronger quarterly profit, with gains at its
core personal and commercial banking and wealth management
businesses offsetting weakness at its capital markets arm. The
stock was up slightly.
Figures released on Wednesday showed U.S. private employers
added jobs at a brisk pace in November.
Oil and gas shares have been pounded in recent weeks over
concerns about increasing supply and sluggish demand, and last
week's decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries to keep production steady sent oil prices and energy
shares over the edge.
The heavyweight energy sector has lost nearly a third of its
value since mid-June, weighing sharply on the broader benchmark.
"When you have a dramatic decline like you've seen in oil
prices, it could herald a turning point (in sentiment)," said
Elvis Picardo, strategist and vice president of research at
Global Securities in Vancouver.
"I see a compelling buying opportunity in the energy space,
but it's hard to convince people about that because of the
ongoing cascade of bad news on oil," he added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 133.99 points, or 0.92 percent, at
14,754.06. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index rose.
Shares of energy producers jumped 1.3 percent, with the
price of U.S. crude oil gaining nearly 1 percent. Suncor
Energy Inc added 2.1 percent to C$37.36, and Enbridge
Inc climbed 3.5 percent to C$54.43.
The gold-mining sector rose 2.7 percent, reflecting strength
in the bullion price. Barrick Gold Corp advanced 3.2
percent to C$14.02, and Goldcorp Inc was up 1 percent at
C$23.48.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)