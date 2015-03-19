* TSX down 50.47 points, or 0.34 percent, at 14,911.77
* Six of 10 main index sectors advance
By John Tilak
TORONTO, March 19 Canada's main stock index fell
on Thursday as investors digested comments from the U.S. Federal
Reserve and shares of energy producers dropped with the price of
oil.
The U.S. central bank on Wednesday took a step towards
raising rates by removing the word "patient" from its policy
statement. But its move to downgrade its economic growth and
inflation projections signaled to investors that a rate hike
might not happen until later in the year.
The benchmark TSX's weakness comes after gains in each of
the three previous sessions.
"It looks like the market's expectations have certainly
moved to September for the Fed to begin raising rates," said
Chhad Aul, portfolio manager at Sun Life Global Investments.
"The concern now is that the Fed maybe came out more dovish
than they would have liked to," he added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 50.47 points, or 0.34 percent, at 14,911.77.
Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Shares of banks and insurers fell. Toronto Dominion Bank
was down 0.7 percent at C$53.63, and Sun Life Financial
Inc lost 0.9 percent to C$39.83.
In the energy sector, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
gave back 1.6 percent to C$37.12 and Suncor Energy Inc
dropped 1 percent to C$35.58.
(Editing by Grant McCool)