* TSX up 68.48 points, or 0.46 percent, at 14,942.41
* Six of 10 main index sectors decline
By John Tilak
TORONTO, March 20 Canada's main stock index
climbed on Friday as shares of oil producers and miners rose
with commodity prices, helping the index record a weekly gain.
Oil, copper and other commodity prices benefited from
weakness in the U.S. dollar, which has been choppy since the
U.S. Federal Reserve released a cautious policy statement on
Wednesday that signaled it was moving toward raising interest
rates but at a slower pace than some had expected.
The price of U.S. crude oil jumped 4 percent on Friday,
while copper prices gained more than 3.3 percent and the bullion
price advanced 1.8 percent.
"Fear of an imminent interest rate hike appears to be
dissipating, but the prospect of one seems to have created
greater volatility in the market," said Michael Sprung,
president of Sprung Investment Management.
"We are in a rather uncertain period," he added. "The market
is likely to trade sideways from here."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 68.48 points, or 0.46 percent, at 14,942.41.
Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red, but
gains in the heavily weighted energy and mining sectors helped
overcome the broader weakness.
The industrial sector slipped, with Canadian National
Railway Co losing 1.4 percent to C$85.90 and Canadian
Pacific Railway Ltd giving back 0.7 percent to C$237.76.
But shares of energy producers climbed 1 percent. Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd rose 1.3 percent to C$37.21, and
Encana Corp added 0.9 percent to C$13.87.
The materials sector, which includes mining stocks, was up
1.9 percent. First Quantum Minerals Ltd jumped 10.5
percent to C$15.01, and Goldcorp Inc gained 1.9 percent
to C$24.30.
($1=$1.26 Canadian)
(Editing by Peter Galloway and Christian Plumb)