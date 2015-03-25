TORONTO, March 25 Canada's main stock index ended sharply lower on Wednesday in a broad retreat led by heavyweight banking and insurance stocks, while a bounce in crude oil prices helped energy companies keep their heads above water.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 151.34 points, or 1.00 percent, at 14,929.92. Of the index's 10 main sectors, only energy avoided a fall. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)