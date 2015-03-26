BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
TORONTO, March 26 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, helped by strength in the energy and mining sectors as oil and gold prices surged on Middle Eastern violence.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 53.01 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,982.38. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
NEW YORK, May 2 Molina Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Dr. J. Mario Molina and Chief Financial Officer John Molina will be replaced after weak financial results, Molina's new chairman Dale Wolf said in a press release on Tuesday, announcing a surprise shake-up at the small health insurer.