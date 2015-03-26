TORONTO, March 26 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Thursday, as limited resource stock gains on the back
of Middle Eastern violence were offset by broad pessimism about
economic growth that affected banks, insurers, railways and
others.
Saudi Arabia and its allies launched airstrikes on rebels in
Yemen that spooked investors, boosting commodity markets but
dampening enthusiasm for equities globally.
"This is one of those geopolitical events that are pretty
hard to read," said Michael Sprung, president at Sprung
Investment Management Inc. "From my point of view I would not
count on this being a turning point for the oil market yet."
After an early rise, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX
composite index reversed course and by late morning
was down 54.64 points, or 0.37 percent, at 14,874.73.
With recent U.S. economic data introducing doubts about the
Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory, investors are
trimming bullish holdings in Canadian banks, Sprung said.
Toronto-Dominion Bank slipped 0.4 percent to
C$53.70, while Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce gave
up 1 percent to C$91.11. Insurer Manulife Financial Corp
lost 1.1 percent to C$21.41, and Canadian Pacific
Railway was down 0.8 percent at C$228.23.
Pipeline company TransCanada Corp fell 1.8 percent
to C$54.89, while fellow pipeline operator Enbridge lost 1.3
percent to C$61.38.
The biggest Canadian beneficiaries of the oil spurt were
some of its largest operators, which Sprung said are well placed
to benefit from likely consolidation as historically low oil
prices hurts smaller players.
Canadian Natural Resources gained 1.7 percent to
C$39.12 and Suncor Energy Inc added 1.2 percent to
C$36.60.
