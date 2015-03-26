(Adds portfolio manager comments, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 59.57 points, or 0.40 percent, at 14,869.80
* Eight of 10 main sectors finish lower
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, March 26 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Thursday as pessimism about economic growth hit banks
and insurers, offsetting limited resource stock gains on the
back of Middle Eastern violence that pushed oil prices higher.
Saudi Arabia and its allies launched air strikes on rebels
in Yemen that spooked investors, boosting commodity markets but
dampening enthusiasm for equities globally.
While oil prices jumped more than 4 percent,
Canadian producers saw much more modest advances or even slipped
on the day.
"Investors are getting used to the fact that oil is
volatile, it swings back and forth quite a bit on a day-to-day
basis," said Marcus Xu, a portfolio manager at M.Y. Capital
Management Corp in Vancouver.
After an early rise, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX
composite index ended the day down 59.57 points, or
0.40 percent, at 14,869.80.
Xu said he has become more bearish recently on the
short-term prospects for the Canadian market, which he said
could slip towards 14,000 by mid-year before recovering
somewhat.
With recent U.S. economic data introducing doubts about the
Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory, investors are
trimming bullish holdings in Canadian banks, said Michael
Sprung, president at Sprung Investment Management Inc.
Toronto-Dominion Bank slipped 0.5 percent to
C$53.64, while Royal Bank of Canada gave up 0.3 percent
to C$75.79. Insurer Manulife Financial Corp lost 1
percent to C$21.44, and Brookfield Asset Management
was down 0.9 percent at C$66.49.
Pipeline company Enbridge Inc lost 1.8 percent to
C$61.06, while fellow pipeline operator TransCanada Corp
fell 1.4 percent to C$55.08.
The biggest Canadian beneficiaries of the oil spurt were
some of its largest operators, which Sprung said are well placed
to benefit from likely consolidation as historically low oil
prices hurt smaller players.
Canadian Natural Resources gained 1.6 percent to
C$39.08 and Suncor Energy Inc added 1.1 percent to
C$36.55.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon and James
Dalgleish)