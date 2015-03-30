* TSX ends up 95.97 points, or 0.65 percent, at 14,908.39
* Nine of 10 main index sectors advance
* Catamaran rises almost 25 percent on takeover deal
By John Tilak
TORONTO, March 30 Canada's main stock index rose
on Monday, buoyed by modest advances in the financial and energy
sectors and a sharp increase in Catamaran Corp's price
after UnitedHealth Group Inc agreed to buy the
pharmacy-benefits manager.
Catamaran's shares shot up 24.7 percent to C$75.88, helping
drive a 7 percent gain in the healthcare sector.
Miner Teck Resources Ltd rose 11.3 percent to
C$19.45. After the closing bell Teck denied a Bloomberg News
report saying it was exploring a merger with Antofagasta Plc
.
Gains elsewhere were broad-based, as recent economic data
and comments from executives raised expectations that China
might undertake more monetary easing measures. Global equity
markets benefited from those hopes.
"We're seeing some pretty broad-based strength to start the
week," said Youssef Zohny, portfolio manager at StennerZohny
Investment Partners+ of Richardson GMP Ltd, which manages C$27
billion in assets.
"There are some indications of stimulus coming out of China,
and that's helping boost risk appetite," he said.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 95.97 points, or 0.65 percent, at 14,908.39.
The benchmark index's gain came after declines in each of
the previous three sessions, and with nine of the 10 main
sectors ending higher.
The gains were offset by a 6.3 percent fall in BlackBerry
shares, to C$11.17, as analysts took
neutral-to-largely-negative views on the company's prospects
despite a surprise quarterly profit posted on Friday.
"Our view is that BlackBerry's current value is running
ahead of its turnaround plan," CIBC analyst Todd Coupland said
in a note to clients.
The energy sector gained 0.7 percent, shrugging off oil
price declines. Cenovus Energy Inc added 4.1 percent to
C$21.52 and TransCanada Corp gained 1.1 percent to
C$54.75.
Financial shares ended slightly higher, with Brookfield
Asset Management up 1.5 percent at C$68.46 and Bank of
Nova Scotia adding 0.6 percent to C$62.71.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Steve Orlofsky)