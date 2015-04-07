* TSX up 149 points, or 0.99 percent, at 15,249.65

* Nine of the 10 main index sectors advance

By John Tilak

TORONTO, April 7 Canada's main stock index advanced to its highest in a month on Tuesday, lifted by strength in its energy and mining sectors as oil, copper and other commodities prices climbed.

The benchmark index recorded its fourth straight daily gain as it benefited from recent strength in commodity prices, including a 6 percent jump in U.S. crude oil in the previous session.

With the U.S. Federal Reserve set to release minutes from its latest policy meeting later this week, investors are hoping that will provide insights into its interest-rate policy.

Market sentiment received a boost after Friday's weak U.S. jobs report signaled a Fed rate hike is likely not imminent.

"Investors will be looking for any kind of discussion on the timing an interest rate lift-off," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

"The TSX has held up relatively well, and it's going through a consolidation phase," he added. "Technically it is looking strong here."

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 149 points, or 0.99 percent, at 15,249.65. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.

Shares of energy producers rose 1.5 percent as the U.S. crude oil price extended gains. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd added 2.8 percent to C$41.39, and Suncor Energy Inc was up 1.4 percent at C$39.26.

The materials sector, which includes mining stocks, climbed 0.4 percent. First Quantum Minerals Ltd rose 2 percent to C$16.45, and Potash Corp gained 1.6 percent to C$41.51.

($1=$1.25 Canadian) (Editing by Peter Galloway)