BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
* TSX up 24.76 points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,213.60
* Eight of ten main sectors rise; resource groups weigh
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, April 8 Canada's main stock index barely managed to extend its rally to five sessions on Wednesday as energy stocks tumbled in line with a pullback in oil prices, although much of the index outside resources recorded gains.
Manulife Financial Corp led major financial stocks higher after signing an Asian distribution deal, while a range of telecom, consumer, healthcare and industrial names made more modest gains.
But energy stocks, which account for more than 21 percent of the index's weight, failed to get a boost from news that Royal Dutch Shell would buy BG Group for some $70 billion, in part because investors never let go of takeover premiums priced in after the Repsol-Talisman deal, according to one fund manager.
"Canadian energy stock prices are not reflecting reality here, they're reflecting a lot of hope," said Norman Levine, managing director at Portfolio Management Corp.
It didn't help that oil prices dived 6 percent on a mammoth rise in U.S. crude stockpiles and record Saudi production.
The energy sector fell 2.3 percent, led by a 2.6 percent decline to C$39.99 for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Crescent Point Energy Corp fell 3.6 percent to C$30.19, and Cenovus Energy Inc gave up 2.7 percent to C$21.79.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished up 24.76 points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,213.60, for its fifth straight gain. Eight of the ten main sectors ended higher.
Manulife shares gained 2 percent to C$21.99 after the Canadian insurer signed a deal to pay $1.2 billion to Singapore's DBS Group Holdings for a 15-year partnership to sell products through DBS's Asian branch network.
"The Manulife-DBS deal today adds a little bit to the growth prospects for them," said Craig Fehr, Canadian market strategist at Edward Jones in St. Louis, Missouri.
He added that the outlook for an interest-rate hike at some point was positive for insurers, which have struggled for years in a low-rate environment. "The fundamental tailwinds are at the insurers' backs," he said.
Sun Life Financial Inc also gained, up 0.9 percent at C$39.72, while some of the index's big banks contributed to the overall rise, with Royal Bank of Canada up 0.8 percent at C$78.40. Brookfield Asset Management rose 2.4 percent to C$71.01.
Fehr said a recent runup in consumer discretionary and staples sectors bodes well for a broader economic recovery.
"To see the consumer names rally domestically is I think a good reflection of the fact that investors are starting to identify some value there."
In the consumer groups, car parts maker Magna International Inc gained 1.2 percent to C$67.50 and dollar store operator Dollarama Inc added 2.5 percent to C$73.52.
($1=$1.25 Canadian) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway and Meredith Mazzilli)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.