(Adds market details, comments by Global Securities, closing
numbers)
* TSX ends 62.12 points higher, or 0.41 percent, at
15,388.43
* Nine of the index's 10 main groups end higher
* Index gains 2.4 percent for the week
By Solarina Ho and Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index
finished broadly higher on Friday, for a seventh straight day of
gains, buoyed in part by resource stocks that benefited from
higher commodity prices.
The index was also supported by the positive tone in equity
markets around the world, with global markets testing record
highs during the session.
"There is now some attention being paid to markets that have
underperformed. In recent weeks and months we've seen Europe,
China and Japan all trading at new multi-year highs," said Elvis
Picardo, strategist and vice president of research at Global
Securities in Vancouver.
"Some of that global phenomenon is manifesting itself in the
Canadian market as well."
Royal Bank of Canada was the most influential
gainer, finishing up 0.7 percent at C$79.60. The overall
financial group, which makes up some 35 percent of the index's
weight, was up 0.2 percent.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
finished 62.12 points higher, or up 0.41 percent, at
15,388.43. It gained 2.4 percent on the week.
All but one of the index's 10 main sectors finished
stronger.
Other influential gainers included Goldcorp Inc,
which climbed 2.7 percent to C$24.29. Barrick Gold
added 2.1 percent to C$15.95. The overall materials group, home
to mining firms, rose 1.1 percent.
A rise in gold prices gathered momentum after prices broke
through a technical resistance level that triggered automatic
buy orders. Gold futures rose 1.2 percent to $1,207.8.
Energy stocks finished up 0.7 percent, with Suncor Energy
Inc up 0.8 percent at C$39.68.
Crude prices advanced on the week as concerns eased that an
interim Iran nuclear deal would lead to a rapid jump in Iranian
oil supplies. U.S. crude was up 1.8 percent at $51.69,
while Brent crude added 2.4 percent to $57.95.
"With the rally in energy in the last few days, you're
getting to the top of (the recent TSX) range again. The question
now is can it break out of that or not?" said Julie Brough, vice
president at Morgan Meighen & Associates.
In corporate news, Bombardier shares, which had
jumped as much as 7.3 percent during intraday trading, finished
up 1.5 percent at C$2.64 after Reuters said the plane and train
maker was exploring ways to raise money from its transportation
unit.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by
153 to 83, for a 1.84-to-1 ratio on the upside.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Matthew Lewis)