March 21 Toronto's resource heavy index looked
set to open higher on Wednesday with equities set to bounce back
from the Tuesday's pull-back as investors bet U.S. housing data
will give further evidence of economic recovery.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a higher open.
* U.S. stock index futures rose ahead of data on the housing
market after the S&P 500 snapped a three-day winning streak in
the prior session.
* European shares edged higher led by retailer Sainsbury,
breaking a two-day downtrend as investors positioned for upbeat
U.S. housing data in the hope it will provide further evidence
of economic recovery.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.17 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude oil rose as a surprise drawdown in U.S. stocks
offset efforts by Saudi Arabia to lower prices by promising to
ramp up supply if needed.
* Gold prices edged higher after dropping nearly 1 percent in
the previous session, as a slightly weaker dollar came to the
aid of buyers, while sluggish physical demand and an improving
U.S. economic outlook capped gains.
* Copper steadied on Wednesday as support from a weaker
dollar and a budding economic recovery in the United States
offset worries about slower growth in China's demand for
commodities.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Thomson Reuters Corp. : The news and information
company has resumed an auction of its healthcare unit after
shelving the process last year due to tough market conditions,
sources familiar with the situation said.
* Miranda Technologies Inc. : The television broadcast
technology provider said it will continue to talk to potential
partners, after several expressions of interests failed to lead
to a transaction in the last 12 months.
* Martinrea International Inc. : The auto parts maker
posted a rise in quarterly profit, as its customers ramped up
prodution of light vehicles in North America.
* Pacific Wildcat Resources : The minerals and metals
firm has said it will drill this year at a new site in Kenya
that has shown potential for rare earth deposits.
* Air Canada : The company that services planes for
Air Canada ceased Canadian operations and fired its workers on
Tuesday, a new headache for an airline already facing
arbitration over two labor disputes.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Pretium Resources : Citigroup raises price target
to C$22 from C$17, rating buy
* Raging River : Canaccord genuity starts with a buy
rating
* Student Transportation : National bank financial
resumes coverage with outperform
* WestFire Energy Ltd. : CIBC raises to sector
performer from sector underperformer