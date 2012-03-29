March 29 Toronto's main stock index looked set
to open lower on Thursday, tracking global markets, after a raft
of disappointing U.S. economic data fueled fears of a slowdown
by the world's biggest economy.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a lower open.
* U.S. stock index futures edged lower as investors awaited
weekly jobless claims data for signs the U.S. economy will
continue to support equities as they come off their best first
quarter in 14 years.
* European stocks fell to three-week lows, with benchmark
indexes breaking below key support levels as recent
lower-than-expected U.S. economic figures added to worries about
global growth, while Total extended its sell-off.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.24 percent in early trade.
* Oil prices held near $124 a barrel on concerns about the
loss of Iranian oil despite the prospect of a release of
strategic oil reserves in the West and renewed promises of
additional supply from Saudi Arabia.
* Gold prices slipped below $1,660 an ounce in Europe,
extending their retreat from two-week highs into a third
session, as the dollar recovered from a near one-month low and
crude oil prices turned lower.
* Copper was steady, after a 2 percent fall the previous
session, and was on track for a 10 percent increase this
quarter, although doubts over demand in China and over the pace
of economic recovery in the U.S. made investors cautious.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Sprott Inc. : The asset manager specializing in
resources said its quarterly profit plunged 96 percent mainly
due to weak precious metals prices that dragged down
investments.
* Encana Corp. : The company will take a final
decision on the Kitimat LNG joint venture before the end of
2012, its CEO said, with the project's partners willing to offer
up to 20 percent of the equity to potential gas buyers.
* Ithaca Energy Inc. : The oil and gas producer
posted a slight fall in profit, and said it continued to be in
discussions with parties interested in acquiring it.
* Brigus Gold Corp. : The company posted a fourth
quarter profit as higher average gold price offset lower sales
volume.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* AGF Management : CIBC cuts price target to C$17
from C$18; Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$15.50 from
C$15
* Artis REIT : Canaccord Genuity raises price target
to C$17 from C$15.75
* Canadian Pacific Railway : Canaccord Genuity cuts
price target to C$89 from C$90
* CanWel Building Materials : Canaccord Genuity
raises target to C$2.60 from C$2.25
* Centerra Gold : CIBC cuts target to C$26 from C$32,
rating sector outperformer
* Fortuna Silver Mines : CIBC cuts to sector
performer from sector outperformer
* IBI Group : CIBC raises target to C$17 from
C$16.50, rating sector outperformer
* Raging River Exploration : CIBC raises price target
to C$3 from C$2.60
* Richmont Mines : CIBC cuts to sector performer from
sector outperformer
* Vermilion Energy : RBC raises target to C$52 from
C$47, rating sector perform