April 2 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
edge higher at Monday's open, as signs of economic contraction
in Europe offset strong manufacturing data out of China.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a higher open.
* U.S. stock index futures were little changed after weak
manufacturing data out of Europe raised fears about a recession
in the region.
* European shares were flat, giving up early gains due to
renewed nervousness about the euro zone after media reports said
Germany's Bundesbank had stopped accepting the bonds of Portugal
and other peripheral countries as collateral.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.27 percent in early trade.
* Oil slipped below $123 a barrel, following a 14 percent
rise in the first quarter, as economic contraction in Europe
outweighed a brighter outlook in China and global supply
concerns.
* Gold prices eased a touch in Europe as a softer tone to
other assets such as stocks and crude oil indicated weaker
appetite for fresh investment, but a retreat in the dollar
prevented a sharper fall.
* Copper rose buoyed by upbeat Chinese manufacturing data
that helped calm worries over demand prospects in the world's
top copper consumer, though concerns lingered about the overall
pace of growth in China.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Encana Corp. : The natural gas producer said it
will speed up commercialization of its oil and liquids-rich
assets through partnerships, but the company did not say how
much the deals were valued at.
* DirectCash Payments Inc . : The ATM services
provider said it has agreed to buy Australian peer Customers Ltd
for about A$173 million in cash to expand its business globally.
* Ivanhoe Resources : Chinese aluminium giant Chalco
stepped up its diversification, agreeing to pay $926 million for
a controlling stake in Mongolian coal miner SouthGobi Resources
in a deal with mining billionaire Robert Friedland's Ivanhoe
Resources.
* IC Potash Group : The Norwegian fertiliser maker
Yara is to pay C$40 million for new shares in the company,
paying a near 50 percent premium for a 19.9 percent stake to
secure access to potash supplies.
* Sino-Forest Corp. : Singapore-based Richard
Chandler Corp, the largest shareholder in the Chinese forestry
company said that it has proposed a restructuring plan for the
embattled company.
Separately, a Canadian court on Friday granted Sino-Forest
protection from its creditors, and the embattled Chinese
forestry company started looking for a buyer under the terms of
an agreement with some of its noteholders.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Ag Growth International : NBF cuts to underperform
from sector perform; NBF raises price target to C$37.50 from
C$36
* Barrick Gold : RBC removes from global mining best
ideas portfolio
* Bonavista Energy Corp. : Canaccord Genuity cuts
price target to C$26 from C$27.50
* C&C Energia Ltd. : CIBC cuts price target to
C$11.75 from C$13; Canaccord genuity cuts target price to
C$13.25 from C$13.75
* Canadian Natural Resources : Barclays raises to
overweight from equal weight
* Cenovus Energy Inc. : Barclays cuts to equal weight
from overweight; Barclays raises price target to C$43 from C$42
* Lake Shore Gold : NBF cuts price target to C$3.20
from C$3.60, rating outperform
* Logan International : NBF cuts to sector perform
from outperform; NBF cuts price target to C$5 from C$7.75
* Meg Energy : Barclays raises to overweight from
equal weight; Barclays raises price target to C$51 from C$50
* Pure Technologies Ltd. : CIBC raises price target
to C$5.50 from C$5