April 17 Toronto's resource heavy main stock
index looked set to open higher on Tuesday, as commodities rose
on improving investor sentiment about Europe's economy.
The Bank of Canada looks set to not touch interest rates but
will likely keep with the more hawkish tone it has adopted in
the past month and may even add an explicit mention of eventual
rate increases.
TOP STORIES
* German analyst and investor sentiment rose unexpectedly in
April, a survey showed, boosting hopes that Europe's biggest
economy is recovering from a weak spell.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc's first-quarter earnings fell from
a year earlier but were better than many analysts had
anticipated thanks to aggressive cost-cutting and
better-than-expected investment banking and trading revenues.
* Rio Tinto reported worse-than-expected falls in iron ore,
copper and coal production in the first quarter after it was hit
by bad weather, knocking the global miner's shares lower on
Tuesday.
* Luxury jeweler and watchmaker Harry Winston Diamond Corp
said production at its Diavik mine in Canada's Northwest
Territories was up about 19 percent in the first quarter on
improved grades.
* Research In Motion : The BlackBerry maker is
considering hiring a financial adviser to weigh its strategic
options, Bloomberg News said on Monday, citing three sources
with knowledge of the matter.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.64 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.50 percent.
* European shares, rose.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 301.66; rose
0.3 percent
* Gold Futures : $1,653; rose 0.06 percent
* US Crude : $103.93; rose 0.97 percent
* Brent Crude : $118.26; fell -0.35 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $8,009.75; rose 0.05 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Energy Fuels Inc. : The company said it is looking
to buy the U.S. mining assets of Denison Mines Corp in
an all-stock transaction valued at C$106 million.
* SouthGobi Resources Ltd. : Deloitte & Touche LLP
resigned as auditor of the coal miner on its own initiative
prior to the expiry of its term of office.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* ARC Resources : Barclays cuts price target to C$23
from C$27, rating equal weight
* Baytex Energy : Barclays cuts price target to C$61
from C$64, rating overweight
* Bonavista Energy : Barclays cuts price target to
C$20 from C$26
* Crescent Point Energy : Barclays cuts price target
to C$49 from C$51
* TransAlta Corp. : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$22 from C$23
* Trelawney Mining and Exploration : RBC cuts to
sector perform from outperform; RBC cuts price target to
C$3.50 from C$5
* Trilogy Energy Corp. : Barclays cuts price target
to C$33 from C$41
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes manufacturing sales
and Bank Of Canada rate decision and Monetary Policy Report
* Major U.S. events and data includes Housing starts and
Industrial output data