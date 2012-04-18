April 18 Toronto's main stock index looked set
to open lower, taking cues from euro zone counterparts, as
worries about the region's debt crisis offset positive U.S.
corporate results.
TOP STORIES
* Fears of a resurgence in the euro zone debt crisis boosted
demand for safe-haven German bonds on Wednesday, while the Bank
of England and a European Central Bank official signaled more
monetary policy easing measures were unlikely.
* SXC Health Solutions Corp said it will buy
pharmacy benefit manager Catalyst Health Solutions Inc for about
$4.4 billion in cash and stock, to expand its presence in the
business of paying and processing prescription drug claims.
* Canadian grocer Metro Inc reported a 12 percent
rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales.
* Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is to buy
Norwegian company Statoil Fuel and Retail ASA (SFR) for an
agreed 15.9 billion crowns to gain a foothold in Europe's
top-performing economies.
* Nestle, the world's biggest food group, is closing in on a
deal to buy Pfizer's infant nutrition business for up to $10
billion to boost its business in China and extend its lead in
the world of formula milk for babies, sources familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.17 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.30 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 301.66; down
0.13 percent
* Gold Futures : $1642.4; fell -0.53 percent
* US Crude : $104.16; fell -0.04 percent
* Brent Crude : $117.9; fell -0.74 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $8030; rose 0.2 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Yukon-Nevada Corp. : The gold miner said it has
initiated a strategic review of its operations, which may
include a sale of the company.
* Brookfield Office Properties : The company said on
Tuesday it had nailed the largest office lease for a single
building in New York City since 2008, signing a deal with Morgan
Stanley for 1.15 million square feet at One New York Plaza.
* Toronto-Dominion Bank : The bank's CEO Ed Clark
said on Tuesday he expects to retire "in the next few years",
but not over the next 12 months.
* TransCanada < TRP.TO>: The White House on Tuesday renewed
its threat to veto legislation to fund U.S. transportation
projects responsible for millions of jobs if it includes the
politically charged Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL oil pipeline.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Athabasca Oil Sands : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$18 from C$19
* Baytex Energy Corp. : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$64 from C$68
* Cineplex Inc. : CIBC cuts to sector performer from
sector outperfomer on valuation
* MEG Energy Corp. : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$56 from C$59
* NorthWest Healthcare Properties : CIBC raises
target to C$12.75 from C$12.50
* Power Corp. : Barclays raises price target to C$27
from C$25; rating equal weight
* Power Financial : Barclays raises target to C$30
from C$28; rating equal weight
* Southern Pacific Resource : Canaccord cuts price
target to C$2.15 from C$2.25
* WestFire Energy Ltd : Stifel raises to buy from
hold
ON THE CALENDAR
* No Major Canadian economic data
* No Major U.S. events and data