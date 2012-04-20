April 20 Toronto's main stock index pointed to a
higher open on Friday, tracking U.S. and European counterparts,
after the influential German Ifo survey showed a surprise
improvement in German business sentiment.
TOP STORIES
* Major emerging powers stood ready to pledge money to
bolster the International Monetary Fund's crisis-fighting war
chest, though Brazil was holding out for promises that their
voting power at the global lender would increase.
* German business sentiment unexpectedly rose for the sixth
month in a row in April in a sign that Europe's largest economy
continues to outpace peers and shrug off persistent worries
about the euro zone debt crisis.
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, which is fighting a
proxy battle with its biggest shareholder, said that
first-quarter profits more than quadrupled and that a key
efficiency measure strengthened.
* General Electric Co reported first-quarter profit that
topped analysts' expectations, helped by strong sales of jet
engines and energy equipment, as well as profit growth at its
finance arm.
* Encana Corp said Japan's Toyota Tsusho Corp will
buy a royalty interest in its southern Alberta natural gas field
for C$602 million ($606.2 million) as depressed dry gas prices
force the company to cut spending or look for partners.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.30 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.35 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 300.05; rose
0.25 percent
* Gold Futures : $1644.6; rose 0.24 percent
* US Crude : $102.91; rose 0.63 percent
* Brent Crude : $118.91; rose 0.77 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $8081.25; rose 0.01 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* SNC-Lavalin Group : Candu Energy, a unit of
SNC-Lavalin, is in talks with the Turkish government to build a
nuclear power plant with a 3,000 megawatt installed capacity on
the Black Sea coast, the company's vice president told Reuters.
* Air Canada : The airline and its pilots'
body have agreed to a 10-day negotiation period to re-start
talks which ended in a strike last week.
* TransCanada Corp. : The pipeline company has
presented Nebraska officials with a report on alternative routes
for the proposed $7 billion Keystone XL oil pipeline that would
avoid ecologically sensitive areas, the state environment office
said on Thursday.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Birchcliff Energy : National Bank Financial
resumes coverage with sector perform
* Valeura Energy Inc. : Jennings Capital cuts price
target to C$8 from C$9
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes inflation and
leading indicators
* Major U.S. data include ECRI weekly index