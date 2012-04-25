BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
April 25 Toronto's main stock index looked set to open higher on Wednesday on optimism over a string of strong earnings. Markets will watch for the outcome of Federal Open Market Committee's meeting, while the head of the Bank of Canada testifies for a second successive day.
TOP STORIES
* The euro hit a three-week high and global shares gained before the Fed policy statement, buoyed by some better-than-expected corporate earnings and signs of improved sentiment in the euro zone debt market. [
* Canada's largest natural gas producer Encana Corp's first-quarter operating profit rose, as it realized higher prices for natural gas, helped by its hedging program.
* Nexen Inc's first-quarter profit fell 15 percent, hurt by lower production, but the Canadian oil company maintained its second-quarter output forecast as it looks to improve production from a handful of big-ticket projects. ID:nL3E8FP6VG]
* Apple Inc's quarterly profit almost doubled after a jump in iPhone sales, particularly for the greater China region, blowing past Wall Street expectations and soothing fears the device was past its best days for sharp growth.
* Boeing Co., the world's largest aerospace and defense company, posted a higher quarterly net profit, helped by an increase in commercial airplane deliveries.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.51 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.40 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 302.93; rose 0.54 percent
* Gold Futures : $1640.1; fell -0.18 percent
* US Crude : $104.36; rose 0.78 percent
* Brent Crude : $119.03; rose 0.74 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $8205; rose 0.67 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Rogers Communications Inc. : The mobile phone company said on Tuesday its quarterly profit dropped by a steeper-than-expected 16 percent as rising competition hurt its cable and wireless divisions. Adjusted net profit fell to C$356 million, or 67 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$423 million, or 76 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
* Cenovus Energy Inc. : The independent oil producer reported a nine-fold jump in first-quarter profit on higher production. Net income rose to C$426 million, or 56 Canadian cents per share, from C$47 million, or 6 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
* CGI Group Inc, a technology outsourcing and consulting company, reported a 11 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower margins.
* NiMin Energy Corp. : The oil and gas producer said it would dissolve itself and sell its assets and use the proceeds to clear its debts, ending a four-month-old strategic review process that started in November. It said it would sell its assets in Wyoming's Big Horn Basin to BreitBurn Energy Partners LP for about $98 million.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* FirstService Corp. : CIBC cuts price target to C$37 from C$40
* Genworth MI Canada Inc. : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$26.50 from C$28
* Miranda Tech : National Bank Financial cuts to sector perform from outperform
* PetroMagdalena Energy Corp. : CIBC cuts price target to C$1.75 from C$2.50
* Rogers Communications : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$37 from C$39
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major U.S. events and data includes Durable Goods, Building permits and FOMC rate decision
* Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney testifies to a Senate Committee at 4:30 p.m. (2030 GMT)
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding