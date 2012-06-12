BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
June 12 Toronto's main stock index was headed for a higher open on Tuesday, though markets remained wary ahead of Sunday's Greek elections and as investors assimilated news about the bailout plan for Spanish banks.
TOP STORIES
* Raising the stakes in Europe's debt crisis, Austria's finance minister said Italy, the euro zone's third economy, may need a financial rescue because of its high borrowing costs.
* European finance officials have discussed limiting the size of withdrawals from ATM machines, imposing border checks and introducing euro zone capital controls as a worst-case scenario should Athens decide to leave the euro.
* NetJets, a private jet-sharing company owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said on Monday it would buy up to 425 new business jets from Bombardier Inc and Cessna in a deal worth $9.6 billion to expand its North American and European fleet.
* Canadian fertilizer maker and farm products retailer Agrium Inc said it expects its second-quarter earnings to be at or near the top of its forecast range due to higher prices for some of its wholesale fertilizer products.
* Canadian Pacific Railway : The railroad, whose CEO and chairman both quit last month after a bitter proxy battle, said board member David Raisbeck has decided to resign, citing personal reasons. The vacancy caused by his departure would not be filled, the company said in a statement.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.26 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.4-0.6 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 270.01; fell 0.27 percent
* Gold Futures : $1,589.8; fell 0.36 percent
* US Crude : $82.42; fell 0.34 percent
* Brent Crude : $97.32; fell 0.69 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7,395.25; fell 0.33 percent
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Bankers Petroleum : RBC cuts price target to C$5 from C$7 on lower production forecast for the Patos Marinza field; rating sector perform
* CAE Inc. : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform citing solid operating performance and attractive valuations; ups target to C$13 from C$12
* Fortress Paper : Raymond James cuts price target to C$40 from C$46 to reflect reduction in its long-term dissolving pulp price assumption, rating outperform
* Open Range Energy : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$1.20 from C$1.35 after company amends terms of acquisition agreement with Cequence Energy, rating hold
* Second Wave Petroleum : RBC cuts price target to C$1.50 from C$2.50, after company cuts capex program for 2012, rating sector perform
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data is expected to be released
* Major U.S. data include import and export prices, and federal budget for May
