June 19 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Tuesday as investors awaited signs from a two-day
Federal Reserve policy meeting that the U.S. central bank was
ready to provide further support for Canada's largest trading
partner.
TOP STORIES
* U.S. Treasury prices were broadly steady on Tuesday as
investors looked to a two-day Federal Reserve meeting starting
later in the day for signs that the U.S. central bank will
provide further support to the world's largest economy.
* Spain's short-term borrowing costs rose to their highest
level since 1997 in a debt sale as investors worried the country
will soon be forced to ask for international aid.
* German analyst and investor sentiment fell in June at its
fastest rate since October 1998, with the worsening of Spanish
banking sector and uncertainty over Greek election outcome
likely to blame for the drop, a survey showed.
* Greece's conservatives said they are poised to form a
coalition government with the Socialists, allowing the two
parties that dominated politics for decades to share power
despite a major anti-establishment election vote.
* Sierra Leone has ratified an agreement for Talisman Energy
to explore for oil after the firm took over a majority stake in
an offshore block, an energy official in the country said.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.09 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.2 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 274.04; was up
0.15 percent
* Gold Futures : $1630.2; rose 0.28 percent
* US Crude : $83.49; rose 0.28 percent
* Brent Crude : $95.9; rose 0.15 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7529.75; rose 0.31 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Enbridge Inc. : The pipeline company expects to
complete an expansion of its newly reversed oil pipeline to
Texas refineries by the end of this year, the company's incoming
chief executive said on Monday. That would be sooner than
previous forecasts used by the company and its U.S. partner.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Capstone Mining : CIBC cuts price target to C$6.20
from C$6.50 as company's new plans for its Minto mines include
higher capital expenditure, operating costs
* Celestica : Deutsche Bank cuts price target on its
U.S. listed shares to $8 from $9 and Canaccord Genuity cuts
target to $10.25 from $10.50, after company said it will wind
down its manufacturing business for Research in Motion (RIM)
* Norbord Inc : Salman Partners raises to buy rating
on improved commodity outlook and company's recently completed
debt financing
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes wholesale trade
* Major U.S. events and data includes Redbook retail sales
and housing starts.