June 20 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
edge higher when trade opens on Wednesday on optimism that the
U.S. Federal Reserve will announce fresh steps to stimulate the
economy as its policy meeting ends.
TOP STORIES
* With economic storm clouds gathering abroad and signs the
U.S. recovery is flagging, the Federal Reserve may feel
compelled on Wednesday to launch a new round of monetary
stimulus.
* Europe won support from world leaders on Tuesday for an
ambitious but slow-moving overhaul of the euro zone, even as
pressure built in financial markets for quicker solutions to its
debt crisis that threatens the world economy.
* Greece must get its reform program back on track if the
so-called troika of the European Union, IMF and European Central
Bank judges that it has deviated from the plan, Bundesbank
President Jens Weidmann was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
* Enbridge Inc : on Tuesday closed a major Alberta
pipeline that transports oil sands-derived crude after a spill
at a pump station, the second oil leak to foul regions of the
Canadian province in under two weeks.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.21 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.2 to 0.4 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 277.48; rose
0.10 percent
* Gold Futures : $1618; fell 0.26 percent
* US Crude : $84.28; rose 0.3 percent
* Brent Crude : $95.49; fell 0.28 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7572.75; fell 0.48 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* TransCanada Corp. : U.S. congressional leaders
failed on Tuesday to break a deadlock on a long-stalled
transportation funding measure, and Republicans now may need to
find a new legislative vehicle to carry their plan to approve
the controversial TransCanada's Keystone XL oil pipeline.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Altagas : National Bank Financial raises price
target to C$35 from C$34.50 on valuation; maintains outperform
rating
* Inter Pipeline Fund : CIBC raises to sector
outperformer from sector performer and price target to C$22 from
C$20; says company is close to announcing substantial new oil
sands transportation projects
* Levon Resources : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$1.50 from C$2.15 on valuation; says markets remain
challenging
* Temple REIT : National Bank Financial starts with
outperform rating and price target of C$7.50; says among lodging
REITs Temple's portfolio is unique with more dependable demand
and better cash flows
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes FOMC rate decision