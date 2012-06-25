June 25 Toronto's main stock index was set for a
lower open, tracking global markets, as worries over uncertainty
in the euro zone crimped investor appetite, ahead of the EU
summit later this week.
TOP STORIES
* Spain formally requested euro zone rescue loans to
recapitalise its debt-laden banks on Monday as the euro and
shares fell on investor scepticism about this week's EU summit.
* European leaders will discuss specific steps towards a
cross-border banking union, closer fiscal integration and the
possibility of a debt redemption fund at a summit on June 28-29,
according to a document prepared for the meeting.
* BlackBerry maker Research in Motion is
considering splitting its business in two, separating its
struggling handset manufacturing division from its messaging
network, The Sunday Times reported.
* Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's biggest brewer and maker
of Budweiser and Stella Artois beers, is in talks to buy the 50
percent of Corona beer maker Grupo Modelo that it does not
already own, said a person familiar with the matter - in a
potential deal that could top $10 billion.
* Samsung Electronics Co expects sales of its new Galaxy S
III, launched at the end of last month as a main rival to
Apple's iPhone, to top 10 million during July, making it the
South Korean group's fastest selling smartphone.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.97 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.8 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 268; rose 0.01
percent
* Gold Futures : $1,568.6; rose 0.16 percent
* US Crude : $79.08; fell 0.85 percent
* Brent Crude : $90.15; fell 0.89 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7335; rose 0.34 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Thomson Reuters Corp : The news and information
provider said it has acquired privately held Zawya Ltd, an
online service supplying business information in the Middle East
and North Africa.
* Coeur d'Alene Mines Corp. : The precious metals
producer said it would evaluate strategic options for a silver
and gold mine in Argentina due to high operating costs, and will
recognize a charge in the second quarter.
* FirstService Corp. : The property manager said a
subsidiary opted out from a property services agreement with a
United States government-backed entity as the business turned
unprofitable.
* Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific
Railway Ltd : The Canadian government will probably have
to impose new rules on railways and their customers after four
months of negotiations failed to find a formula to get grain
shippers and other customers the service levels they demand.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Shaw Communications : Macquarie raises to neutral
from underperform ahead of the company's third-quarter results
announcements
* SXC Health Solutions : CIBC starts with sector
performer rating and price target of C$105; sees increased
profitability as the industry works to reduce specialty pharmacy
costs and as a wave of branded drugs comes off patent
* CML HealthCare : CIBC starts with sector performer
rating and price target of C$10.75; says company is well
positioned in the diagnostic testing field but sees government
funding as a constraint
* Newalta Corp : National Bank Financial cuts price
target to C$16 from C$17 as it sees lower commodity prices and
activity levels
* Nordion Inc : CIBC starts with sector performer
rating and price target of C$11; says company faces limited
competition and solid market share as the radioactive isotope
market has significant barriers to entry
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes new home sales data,
Chicago Fed index, and Dallas Fed manufacturing index