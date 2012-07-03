July 3 Canada's resource-heavy benchmark index
looked set to open higher on Tuesday after a long holiday
weekend, buoyed by higher commodity prices and rising hopes for
an European interest rate cut.
TOP STORIES
* Euro zone factory prices fell more than expected in May as
the cost of energy dropped sharply and made an even stronger
case for an interest rate cut as early as this week to help the
region's stagnant economy.
* Barclays CEO Bob Diamond quit under a barrage of fire from
politicians, the highest-profile casualty of an interest
rate-rigging scandal that spans more than a dozen major banks
across the world.
* Microsoft admitted its largest acquisition in the Internet
sector was effectively worthless and wiped out any profit for
the last quarter, as it announced a $6.2 billion charge to write
down the value of an online advertising agency it bought five
years ago.
* Aquila Resources Inc said joint venture partner
HudBay Minerals Inc has decided to suspend development
activities at the Back Forty zinc project in Michigan due to its
capital commitments to other development projects.
* Canadian oil and gas company Cequence Energy Ltd
said Open Range Energy Corp has terminated an agreement
to sell itself to Cequence as it received a better offer.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.29 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.1 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 287.48; rose
1.15 percent
* Gold Futures : $1610.8; rose 0.85 percent
* US Crude : $85.77; rose 2.41 percent
* Brent Crude : $99.65; rose 2.37 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7773; rose 1.94 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bombardier Inc. : The commercial planemaker said
on Saturday its aerospace arm had received firm orders worth
about $507 million for eight global business aircraft.
* Encana Corp. : The U.S. Justice Department is
probing Chesapeake Energy Corp and Encana for possible collusion
after a Reuters report showed that top executives of the two
rivals plotted in 2010 to avoid bidding against each other in
Michigan land deals, a source close to the probe said.
* Enbridge Inc : The U.S. pipeline regulator on
Monday slapped a $3.7 million fine, the largest penalty ever
imposed, on the pipeline operator for a July 2010 crude oil
spill which contaminated stretches of the Kalamzoo River in
Michigan.
* San Gold Corp. : The company on Sunday restarted
milling operations at its Rice Lake Mining complex in Manitoba
after a near month-long suspension due to a mechanical failure.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Alaris Royalty Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises
price target to C$23.75 from C$21.25 to reflect Labstat deal,
dividend hike; rating buy
* Progress Energy : CIBC raises target price to
C$20.45 from C$11.50; says Petronas offer represents an
excellent premium; rating sector performer
* Research In Motion : Barclays cuts U.S listed
shares to underweight from equal weight on weak BlackBerry 7
demand, increasing competition, delay in BlackBerry 10 launch
* Thompson Creek Metals : CIBC cuts target to C$9.40
from C$10, says operating headwinds at Thompson Creek Mine and
Endako will hamper Q2 production
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes RBC Manufacturing
PMI
* Major U.S. events and data includes factory orders and auto
sales