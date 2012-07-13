July 13 Canada's resource-heavy main stock index
looked set to open higher, mirroring global equity and commodity
markets, after growth data from China soothed worries of a
drastic hit to the world's No. 2 economy, but was low enough to
keep open the possibility of further stimulus.
TOP STORIES
* JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank, posted $4.4
billion of credit trading losses, but said it had cleaned up the
group responsible for the bad bets.
* China's growth rate slowed for a sixth successive quarter
to its slackest pace in more than three years, highlighting the
need for more policy vigilance from Beijing even as signs emerge
that action taken so far is beginning to stabilize the economy.
* Italy passed a tough market test on Friday as its
three-year borrowing costs fell well below 5 percent at an
auction hours after Moody's cut the country's rating to two
notches above junk status.
* U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner pressed the Bank
of England in June 2008 to make changes in the way that Libor, a
key interest rate benchmark, was set, according to documents
obtained by Reuters.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.23 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.3 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 292.59; rose
0.8 percent
* Gold Futures : $1,580.7; rose 1.01 percent
* US Crude : $86.85; rose 0.89 percent
* Brent Crude : $101.9; rose 0.82 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7,656.5; rose 1.34 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* South American Silver Corp. : The Bolivian
government is willing to compensate South American Silver Corp
SAC.TO for revoking its concession on the Malku Khota project,
but it will be far less than the $16 million the company says it
has invested, the country's vice president said on Thursday.
* Tim Hortons Inc. : The company, which is best
known for its coffee and doughnuts, is pushing for more of
Canada's lunch market, and its CEO sees the chain's share of the
Canadian lunch trade overtaking McDonald's within about five
years.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Cogeco Cable : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy on
valuation; NBF cuts price target to C$51 from C$56, after the
company reported weak third quarter results
* Corus Entertainment : Canaccord Genuity cuts to
hold from buy, after the company reported third-quarter results
below market expectations
* DragonWave : Canaccord cuts target on
U.S. listed shares of the company to $4.50 from $5, after the
company announced second quarter revenue outlook below Wall
Street expectations
* Empire Company : CIBC cuts target to C$61 from
C$65 on lowered earnings forecast as it expects the environment
for grocers to be challenging for the next few years
* IGM Financial : Barclays cuts price target to C$41
from C$45, expects second quarter earnings to decline on the
back of volatile equity markets
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes producer prices and
the Reuters/ University of Michigan sentiment index