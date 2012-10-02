Oct 2 Canada's main stock index looked set for a
higher open on Tuesday, as euro zone worries eased after a
report ignited expectations of an imminent bailout request from
Spain.
TOP STORIES
* Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy told regional leaders
of his party that the state would not seek a euro zone bailout
this weekend, news agency Europa Press reported.
* European officials told Reuters late on Monday that Spain
was ready as early as next weekend to ask the euro zone and the
European Central Bank to start buying its bonds, but Germany had
signaled it should hold off.
* Banks should separate deposit taking from trading and
other high-risk investment banking work to shield taxpayers from
further bailouts and protect savers, an EU advisory group said.
* Euro zone factory prices jumped unexpectedly in August and
by the biggest margin since January as rising oil prices
increased inflation pressures across the bloc, limiting the
European Central Bank's ability to cut interest rates again to
support the shrinking economy.
* A U.S. court removed a temporary sales ban against Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy Tab 10.1 won by Apple Inc in a
patent dispute, allowing the South Korean company to sell the
product in the U.S.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.55 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.17 percent to 0.54 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 312.38;
rose 0.23 percent
* Gold futures : $1,779.1; fell 0.08 percent
* US crude : $92.8; rose 0.34 percent
* Brent crude : $112.27; rose 0.07 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,359.75; rose 0.83 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Air Canada : The most vocal union at the
airline operator registered on Monday only minor concerns about
the airline's request for more government relief on pension
deficit payments, and indicated it could make a decision in
coming days on whether to support the bid.
* Canadian Oil Sands Ltd. : The largest-interest
owner of the Syncrude project said that operation produced an
average of 318,900 barrels a day in September from 359,500 bpd
in August, a fall of about 11.3 percent.
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : The railroad
operator said chief operations officer Mike Franczak resigned
effective immediately, the latest top executive to leave the
company.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Cervus Equipment Corp : CIBC starts coverage with
sector outperformer and price target of C$24 citing its
international and production diversification, higher yield,
strong balance sheet and strength of the Deere brand.
* Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc : CIBC starts
coverage with sector performer rating and price target of
C$12.50, says Rocky is well positioned to benefit from strong
agriculture fundamentals in Western Canada and quickly
recovering construction markets in Alberta driven by oil sands
production.
* Keyera Corp : National Bank Financial raises price
target to C$54 from C$53, after the company said it plans to
invest C$210 million to boost recoveries of ethane and other
high-margin natural gas liquids at the Rimbey gas plant
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes auto sales data