Oct 5 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Friday, in line with global markets, as
unexpectedly strong North American jobs data supported appetite
for riskier assets.
TOP STORIES
* The Canadian economy added a thumping 52,100 jobs in
September, almost all of them full-time, defying expectations
and bolstering the Bank of Canada's case for an eventual
interest rate rise.
* The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to a near four-year low
of 7.8 percent in September, a potential boost to President
Barack Obama's re-election bid.
* The European Central Bank envisions buying large volumes
of sovereign bonds for a period of one to two months once its
"OMT" program is launched, but would then suspend purchases
during an assessment period, senior central bank sources told
Reuters.
* Samsung Electronics reported a record
quarterly profit of $7.3 billion, nearly double last year's
figure, as strong sales of high-end TVs and Galaxy smartphones
more than offset reduced orders for chips and screens from Apple
Inc, its main rival and leading customer.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.3 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.2 percent to 0.2 percent
* European shares, were up
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Penn West Exploration Ltd. : NBF cuts to sector
perform from outperform and cuts target to C$15 from C$18, cites
the company's persisting operational challenges and uncertain
growth potential
* Raging River Exploration Inc. : NBF raises price
target to C$4 from C$3.50 and Canaccord Genuity raises target to
C$3.65 from C$3.25 after the company reported third-quarter
production and raised its full year production and capital
expenditure estimates
* Richelieu Hardware Ltd. : NBF raises price target
to C$38 from C$36.50 citing strong third-quarter results
* TMX Group Ltd. : NBF cuts to sector perform from
outperform says third-quarter trading volumes were weaker than
expected, equity financings likely to moderate from
third-quarter levels
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes employment and
building permits
* Major U.S. events and data includes non-farm payrolls,
consumer credit and ECRI weekly index