Oct 11 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Thursday, on expectations that Spain would be
pressured to seek a sovereign bailout after S&P downgraded it to
just one notch above junk.
TOP STORIES
* Spain faced renewed pressure to take the politically
humiliating step of seeking sovereign aid after a credit agency
cut its rating to near junk, triggering a spike in its borrowing
costs.
* The IMF backed giving debt-burdened Greece and Spain more
time to reduce their budget deficits, cautioning that cutting
too far, too fast would do more harm than good.
* Europe's two biggest aerospace firms BAE and EADS will go
back to the drawing board to find new strategies after Germany
stymied the world's biggest arms and aviation company merger.
* Japan's Softbank Corp is in talks to acquire a majority
stake in Sprint Nextel, the No. 3 wireless carrier in the United
States, for more than 1 trillion yen, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.3 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.24 percent to 0.48 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 307.99;
rose 0.19 percent
* Gold futures : $1,768.5; rose 0.3 percent
* US crude : $92.11; rose 0.94 percent
* Brent crude : $115.1; rose 0.67 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,213.75; rose 0.6 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Enbridge Inc. : The company needs to do a better
job of communicating to most British Columbians and other
Canadians the merits of its contentious Northern Gateway oil
pipeline planned for the Western Canadian province, a senior
company official said on Wednesday.
* Gasfrac Energy Services Inc. : The oil and gas
technology services company said on Wednesday it expected its
third-quarter revenue to be C$40 million, much below analysts'
expectations, and said it had cut jobs to reduce costs.
Analysts, on average, had expected revenue of C$58
million.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Air Canada : CIBC raises target price to C$3 from
C$1.50 on arbitration rulings in the company's favour and growth
potential from the launch of its new low cost carrier in the
second half of 2013
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. : CIBC raises target
price to C$83 from C$82, says new initiatives like faster
intermodal schedule, return of 3,200 rail cars show CEO Hunter
making an early mark
* GLV Inc : National Bank Financial raises to
outperform from sector perform, says debt levels appear
manageable and the company could improve in the second quarter
* Ithaca Energy Inc. : CIBC cuts to sector performer
rating on a disappointing operational update from its Athena
project
* TriOil Resources Ltd. : Canaccord Genuity cuts
target to C$5 from C$6.25, after the company issued 7.8 million
Class A shares at $2.55 per share thereby leading to equity
dilution
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes new housing and
exports and import data
* Major U.S. events and data includes import and export
prices, international trade and initial claims