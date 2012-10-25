Canada's main stock index looked set to open higher on Thursday,
tracking global markets, as favorable Chinese factory data and
signals that the Federal Reserve would keep stimulating U.S.
growth brightened the outlook for Canadian equities.
TOP STORIES
* Potash Corp of Saskatchewan reported a 22 percent
drop in third-quarter earnings, just below analysts'
expectations, as sales of its namesake crop nutrient to China
and India slipped, the company said.
* Nexen said it still expects a $15.1 billion
takeover bid by China's CNOOC Ltd to close in the current
quarter.
* Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada's No. 2 independent oil
producer, reported a 43 percent rise in third-quarter operating
profit on higher production.
* Procter & Gamble Co posted a first quarterly profit and
maintained its key earnings forecast for the year as the world's
largest household products maker cut costs and narrowed its
focus on key markets, products and countries.
* Precision Drilling said third-quarter profit fell
53 percent on reduced oil and gas drilling activity in North
America and that demand will remain weak if natural gas prices
don't recover.
* Imax third-quarter profit rose 79 percent, driven
mainly by strong box office revenue and continued network growth
globally.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.76 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.45 percent to 0.66
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 299.79;
rose 0.57 percent
* Gold futures : $1,716; rose 0.91 percent
* US crude : $86.65; rose 1.07 percent
* Brent crude : $109.01; rose 1.08 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,860.75; rose 0.56 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. : The company reported a
quarterly profit on record gold production on Wednesday and
boosted its output forecast for the year by 5 percent.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Canadian Pacific Railway Co. : National Bank
Financial cuts to underperform rating, says turnaround is
underway but stock is getting ahead of itself while CIBC ups
target to C$95 from C$83 on the company's improving operations
* K-Bro Linen Inc. : National Bank Financial ups
target to C$32 from C$30 citing the company's growth
opportunities
* Rogers Communications Inc. : RBC raises target to
C$46 from C$44, CIBC raises price target to C$45 from C$43 and
National Bank Financial ups target to C$45 from C$42.50 after
the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results
* TransForce Inc. : CIBC cuts target price to C$21
from C$23 and National Bank Financial cuts price target to
C$20.50 from C$22 on the company's low third-quarter revenue and
uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes durable goods, jobless
claims, pending home sales and building permits