April 1 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open slightly higher on the first trading day of the quarter as
investors wait for signs of improvement in the world's largest
economy ahead of U.S. purchasing managers and manufacturing
data.
TOP STORIES
* Stronger domestic demand helped China's factory activity
to rebound in March, with new orders up sharply in a sign that
the underlying economic recovery is strong enough to weather any
risks from patchy export performance, surveys showed
* Exxon Mobil on Sunday continued cleanup of a pipeline
spill that spewed thousands of barrels of heavy Canadian crude
in Arkansas as opponents of oil sands development latched on to
the incident to attack plans to build the Keystone XL line.
* A U.S. shareholder lawsuit accusing smartphone
manufacturer BlackBerry of seeking to fraudulently
obscure its falling market position was dismissed on Friday.
* Major depositors in Cyprus's biggest bank will lose around
60 percent of savings over 100,000 euros, its central bank
confirmed on Saturday, sharpening the terms of a bailout that
has shaken European banks but saved the island from bankruptcy.
* Suncor Energy Inc received a corrective action
order from Alberta's environment department on Thursday, two
years after a pond that discharges treated water into the
Athabasca River failed a waste-water toxicity test.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up around 0.08
percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.02 percent and 0.1 percent
* European markets, were closed
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 296.0823;
fell 0.28 percent
* Gold futures : $1,598.2; rose 0.21 percent
* US crude : $96.64; fell 0.61 percent
* Brent crude : $109.93; fell 0.08 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* 5N Plus Inc : NBF cuts rating to sector perform
from outperform and reduces price target to C$3 from C$3.50
following the company's below-the-line earnings in the fourth
quarter of 2012.
* Glacier Media Inc : RBC cuts price target to C$2
from C$2.25 to reflect the company's slightly lower organic
revenue growth and margin assumptions in community media and
trade.
* Ithaca Energy Inc : CIBC resumes coverage with
sector performer rating, says the acquisition of Valiant
Petroleum Plc provides near-term production and cash flow as
first production is set to come from the Greater Stella Area.
* Potash Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price
to $41 from $42, says the company's attempt to purchase Israel
Chemicals Corp is not a positive development.
* Sprott Inc : CIBC cuts to sector underperformer
from sector performer as the company's performance in the fourth
quarter remained mostly in line with expectations.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes Markit manufacturing
PMI and ISM manufacturing data