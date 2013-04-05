April 5 Canada's main stock index was set to
open lower on Friday after Canadian and U.S. jobs data came in
much weaker than expected, raising concerns about the health of
the North American economy.
TOP STORIES
* American employers hired at the slowest pace in nine
months in March, a sign that Washington's austerity drive could
be stealing momentum from the economy. The economy added just
88,000 jobs last month.
* Canada posted the single worst monthly jobs loss in more
than four years in March, another sign the economy is struggling
to cope with weak foreign markets and a strong Canadian dollar.
* Walt Disney Co expects to begin layoffs at its studio and
consumer product divisions within the next two weeks, according
to two people with knowledge of the matter, in the latest
cost-reduction step to emerge from a company-wide review.
* Samsung Electronics, the iPhone's main adversary,
estimated its January-March operating profit rose 53 percent to
8.7 trillion won as sales of mid-tier smartphones helped the
South Korean giant tide over the off-peak season.
* Hewlett-Packard Chairman Ray Lane, who has come under fire
from shareholders for his role in the acquisition of software
company Autonomy Plc, has relinquished his post in the No.1
personal computer maker's latest board shake-up.
* Boeing may carry out a certification test flight of its
grounded 787 Dreamliner with a revamped battery system on
Friday, a key step toward returning the state-of-the-art
aircraft to flight, a U.S. government official said on Thursday.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.71 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.5 to 0.6 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 288.3112;
fell 0.23 percent
* Gold futures : $1,556.1; rose 0.28 percent
* US crude : $92.82; fell 0.47 percent
* Brent crude : $105.69; fell 0.61 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,419; fell 0.3 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Africa Oil Corp : Goldman Sachs starts with
neutral, says structurally positive on buying de-risked,
basin-led exploration and view Africa Oil's interests in East
Africa as attractive
* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust : Canaccord
Genuity cuts price target to C$27 from C$28 on valuation
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes employment, trade,
and Ivey PMI.
* Major U.S. events and data includes non-farm payrolls,
consumer credit and international trade