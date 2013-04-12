April 12 Toronto's main stock index looked set
to open lower on Friday, mirroring its U.S. counterpart,
following the release of unexpectedly soft U.S. retail sales
data.
TOP STORIES
* U.S. retail sales contracted in March for the second time
in three months, a sign the American economy may have stumbled
at the end of the first quarter.
* Output at euro zone factories rose greater than expected
in the month of February on a jump in energy production, a sign
of growing demand giving hope the currency bloc will return to
growth this year.
* Cyprus is considering putting EU structural funds to
earlier use to help its stricken economy but is not asking for a
bigger bailout from the euro zone and the International Monetary
Fund than the agreed 10 billion euros, EU officials said.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co posted an increase in first-quarter
profits as the bank benefited from lower expenses.
* Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported a 21
percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more items priced
above C$1.00 and it raised its dividend by 27 percent.
* U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co plans to layoff about
1,000 domestic sales representatives to reduce costs, as it
faces daunting generic competition, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.49 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.39 percent and 0.27 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 288.8049;
fell 0.57 percent
* Gold futures : $1,543.2; fell 1.35 percent
* US crude : $92.15; fell 1.45 percent
* Brent crude : $102.7; fell 1.51 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,526; fell 1.1 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Coal miner Walter Energy Inc, which is locked in
a proxy fight with an activist hedge fund, said on Thursday that
its first-quarter performance had improved from that of the
fourth quarter of 2012.
* Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said it will
buy Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management from money manager
Invesco Ltd for $210 million to bulk up its U.S. money
management business.
* Oil firm Suncor Energy Inc has drilled a dry well
in the UK sector of the North Sea, a partner in the well said.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Cogeco Cable Inc : CIBC raises price target to
C$47 from C$45 on the company's strong second-quarter results,
sees cable valuations treading higher.
* Cogeco Inc : CIBC raises target to C$43.50 from
C$41 on valuation changes after the company posted strong
second-quarter results.
* Corus Entertainment Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts
target price to C$22.50 after the company reported
lower-than-expected second-quarter results.
* Hudson's Bay Co : CIBC cuts target to C$20 from
C$22 on the company's lower-than-expected fourth-quarter
results.
* TMX Group Ltd : National Bank Financial cuts price
target to $57 from $58 citing weak trading volumes and equity
financing activity.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes producer price index,
retail sales and Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan
preliminary consumer sentiment index