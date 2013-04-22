April 22 Canada's main stock index was set to
open higher after successful Italian elections showed the
country may be on its way to political resolution and the Group
of 20 accepted Japan's aggressive stimulus policies, helping
counter gloom over the global outlook.
But investors were keeping a close eye on the release of
results from North American companies, including Canadian
National Railway Co and Rogers Communications Inc
.
TOP STORIES
* Hopes of an end to two months of political deadlock in
Italy drove its financial markets higher after the re-election
of 87-year-old Giorgio Napolitano suggested parties may be
nearer a deal to form a government.
* Japan's central bank governor and finance minister
reiterated that the Group of 20 countries accepted that Japan's
monetary easing is not aimed at weakening the yen, potentially
giving speculators license to push the currency down further.
* Boeing Co began installing reinforced lithium ion
batteries on five grounded 787 jets owned by launch customer All
Nippon Airways, starting a process that should make the first
commercial Dreamliners ready to fly again in about a week.
* Swiss industrial group ABB is to buy solar energy firm
Power-One Inc for about $1 billion, betting growth in emerging
markets will revive a sector ravaged by over capacity and
plunging demand in recession-hit Europe.
* Air Canada estimated a bigger operating loss for
the first quarter, and will record an impairment charge of C$24
million related to Airbus A340-300 aircraft.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.8 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.45 percent to 0.53 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 284.3516;
rose 0.23 percent
* Gold futures : $1,434.9; rose 2.84 percent
* US crude : $88.6; rose 0.67 percent
* Brent crude : $100.42; rose 0.77 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,920; fell 1 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Barrick Gold Corp : The gold producer, battling
heavy debt and a slump in gold prices, has put three mines in
Western Australia up for sale, a person familiar with the
process said.
* Eastern Platinum Ltd : The company suspended
funding for Crocodile River mine in South Africa, its only
producing mine, due to falling platinum prices and the labor
unrest in the country.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Husky Energy Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price
target to C$34 from C$33 on valuation.
* Ithaca Energy Inc : RBC raises target price to
C$3.60 from C$3.40, says the company's investment case remains
focused upon development of its Greater Stella Area projects,
but it is now supported by a larger diversified production
portfolio.
* TransForce Inc. CIBC cuts target price to C$23.50
from C$25.50 after the company reported disappointing
first-quarter earnings.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled
* Major U.S. events and data includes Chicago Fed National
Activity Index and existing home sales data