April 24 Canadian stock index futures pointed to
a higher open, supported by some stronger-than-expected North
American corporate earnings and data from Germany that boosted
hopes of a European Central Bank rate cut.
TOP STORIES
* Apple Inc on Tuesday bowed to investors' demands to share
more of its $145 billion cash pile, while posting its first
quarterly profit decline in more than a decade.
* Barrick Gold Corp reported an 18 percent drop in
first-quarter profit on lower metal prices and volumes, and cut
its capital spending for this year. But Barrick shares rose in
pre-market trading.
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reported a 53 percent
rise in first-quarter profit as freight revenue rose and it
improved its efficiency.
* Cenovus Energy Inc reported a higher
first-quarter operating profit as margins at its U.S. refineries
improved.
* Metro Inc more than tripled its second-quarter
earnings, helped by an after-tax one-time gain of C$266.4
million related to the sale of 10 million shares of Alimentation
Couche-Tard Inc.
* MEG Energy Corp reported a first-quarter loss,
compared with a profit a year earlier, after a weaker Canadian
dollar and lower prices overshadowed higher production.
* European shares built on their best day in seven months
and oil climbed back above $101 per barrel on Wednesday after
weak data bolstered expectations for a European Central Bank
rate cut.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.36 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.14 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 282.3819;
rose 0.31 percent
* Gold futures : $1,421.5; rose 0.92 percent
* US crude : $89.59; rose 0.46 percent
* Brent crude : $100.9; rose 0.59 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,971; rose 1.47 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* BlackBerry : The company said its new smartphone
BlackBerry Q10 will be available in Canada starting May 1
through Rogers Wireless Inc, Telus Corp and
Bell Mobility.
* The Bank of Nova Scotia : Colombian financial
group Sura and Bank of Nova Scotia said on Tuesday they bought
the Peruvian pension fund BBVA Horizonte for a total of $516
million.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* CRH Medical Corp : Bloom Burton cuts to hold from
buy, believes although the company's first-quarter earnings came
in line with expectations, the balance sheet is not sufficient
to acquire any other products that could meaningfully add to its
top line although management has indicated it continues to scan
the environment for possible acquisitions.
* Encana Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target
by $1 to $20.50, says the company's new hedges in 2014 have
further removed its torque to any additional potential natural
gas price strength.
* Teck Resources Ltd : RBC cuts target price to
C$38 from C$42 as the company noted that at current prices
higher cost and lower quality mines are coming under pressure,
and that the market has already seen production cut by
approximately 30 million tonnes.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled
* Major U.S. events and data includes durable goods and
building permits