April 25 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Wednesday, helped by encouraging U.S. economic
data and stronger-than-expected earnings from some companies
including Potash Corp Saskatchewan Inc.
TOP STORIES
* Potash Corp reported a 13 percent rise in first-quarter
profit on strong shipments. Its net profit rose to $556 million,
or 63 cents per share, from $491 million, or 56 cents per share,
a year earlier. The stock rose in pre-market
trading.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell last week, offering reassurance that the bottom is
not falling out of the labor market despite signs of slower
growth.
* Precision Drilling Corp reported a 16 percent
decline in first-quarter earnings, as depressed natural gas
prices prompted customers to cut back on drilling in North
America.
* Verizon Communications hired advisers to prepare a
possible $100 billion cash and stock bid to take full control of
Verizon Wireless from joint venture partner Vodafone Group Plc,
two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* Biogen Idec reported stronger-than-expected quarterly
earnings, helped by unusually low taxes and sales growth of its
treatments for multiple sclerosis.
* The Dow Chemical Co reported a 33 percent jump in
quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of its seeds and
crop-protection chemicals and lower raw material costs.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.07 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.35 percent to 0.42 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 284.7084;
rose 0.46 percent
* Gold futures : $1,444.3; rose 1.47 percent
* US crude : $91.71; rose 0.31 percent
* Brent crude : $102.08; rose 0.34 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,094.5; rose 0.92 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Open Text Corp : The Canadian business software
maker reported a 25 percent rise in third-quarter adjusted
profit as its cloud-based services business expanded, and the
company initiated a quarterly dividend of 30 Canadian cents per
share.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp : Canaccord
Genuity cuts to hold from buy on valuation citing share price
recovery since their decline beginning in the second half of
March, says the share price is now at the target price.
* Barrick Gold Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to $23 from $31 following the company's first-quarter
results citing funding concerns given the recent pullback in
gold price.
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : Canaccord Genuity
raises price target to C$111 from C$104 after the company
reported better-than-expected first-quarter results, continues
to forecast strong earnings growth through 2016.
* Discovery Air Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$3 from C$3.50 citing weaker margins after the
company posted disappointing fourth-quarter results, says high
fixed costs are likely to continue to hurt profitability.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial and continuing
claims