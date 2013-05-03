May 3 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs
data raised hopes about the outlook for the North American
economy.
TOP STORIES
* U.S. employment rose more than expected in April, pushing
the unemployment rate to a four-year low of 7.5 percent.
* Britain's dominant services sector recorded its strongest
growth since last summer's Olympics in April, a survey showed,
adding to signs that the slow economic recovery may be gaining
some traction.
* American International Group Inc's property and casualty
business booked its first underwriting profit in two and a half
years during the first quarter, as the insurer wrote more
premiums at higher prices and reported lower losses.
* Eldorado Gold Corp posted a first-quarter loss on
Thursday, hit by $125.2 million charge related to a change in
the Greek tax rate.
* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Thursday
its first-quarter profit fell by half as lower prices and
one-time charges offset record oil production.
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, run by investment
guru Prem Watsa, unexpectedly rebounded to a profit in the first
quarter, helped by strong underwriting results and investment
gains.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.27 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
around -0.03 percent to 0.02 percent
* European shares, were mixed
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 288.09;
rose 0.31 percent
* Gold futures : $1,474.8; rose 0.48 percent
* US crude : $94.32; rose 0.35 percent
* Brent crude : $103.47; rose 0.6 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,136; rose 4.21 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* BlackBerry : The company said the U.S. Department
of Defense has approved its new line of devices powered by the
revamped BlackBerry 10 operating system to be used on DoD
networks.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Gildan Activewear Inc : Citigroup raises to
neutral from sell and ups price target to C$43 from C$31 after
the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter results
and management raised 2013 earnings outlook.
* Manulife Financial Corp : CIBC raises price target
to $17 from $16 after the company posted a first-quarter beat on
core earnings basis, says results are supportive and expects
progress to continue.
* Sierra Wireless Inc : CIBC cuts target price to $11
from $12 following first-quarter results, says organic revenue
growth was zero compared to annual target of 15 percent, says
the stock is currently fairly priced.
* TransCanada Corp : CIBC raises target price to
C$54 from C$53 after the company announced that it has reached
binding long-term shipping agreements to build, own and operate
the proposed Heartland Pipeline and TC Terminals projects.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled
* Major U.S. events and data includes non-farm payrolls,
durable goods, factory orders and ISM non-manufacturing data