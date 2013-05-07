May 7 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open slightly lower, in line with weaker commodity markets, as
investors await a slew of Chinese economic data later in the
week.
TOP STORIES
* German industrial orders rose again in March, confounding
expectations for a drop after strong demand from the euro zone
provided a boost, the Economy Ministry said, adding that the
sector was slowly pulling out of a weak phase.
* HSBC reported a near doubling in first quarter earnings,
demonstrating the benefits of a three-year restructuring, cost
cuts and a big drop in bad debt charges.
* Husky Energy Inc reported a 9 percent drop in
first-quarter profit due to lower crude prices.
* Westjet Airlines Ltd said it expects revenue per
available seat mile to decline in the second quarter, hurt by
the timing of the Easter and Passover holidays and cancellation
of some business by travel agency Thomas Cook.
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp reported quarterly results that
topped Wall Street expectations as it produced a record amount
of oil and gas.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.13 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.16 percent to 0.24 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 289.6455;
fell 0.32 percent
* Gold futures : $1,464; fell 0.28 percent
* US crude : $95.72; fell 0.46 percent
* Brent crude : $105.32; fell 0.13 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,266.25; fell 0.05 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Enbridge Inc : The pipeline company said it would
expand its 180,000 barrel per day Southern Lights pipeline after
customers looked for more space on the line than it could
handle.
* First Quantum Minerals Ltd : The base metal miner
reported a rise in adjusted earnings, helped by higher sales
volumes and its recent acquisition of Inmet Mining Corp
.
* WestJet Airlines Ltd : Aviation regulator has
allowed the carrier an exemption from current rules so that it
can boost the number of passengers each of its flight attendants
may serve to 50 from 40.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Alaris Royalty Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises price
target to C$31.50 from C$31 after the company reported in-line
first-quarter results
* Belo Sun Mining Corp : National Bank Financial cuts
price target to C$1.90 from C$2.25 on lowered earnings estimates
* Cargojet Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price
target to C$11 from C$10.75 citing a solid volumes surge
following first-quarter results, says volume increases are
sustainable and mark the beginning of a recovery with margin
improvements likely to follow
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled
* Major U.S. events and data includes Redbook, consumer
credit and IBD consumer confidence