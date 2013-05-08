May 8 Canada's main stock index looked set to open higher as better-than-expected Chinese trade data coupled with robust German industrial output data boosted the already positive sentiment fed by global equity markets.

TOP STORIES

* China's exports and imports grew more than expected in April, offering the possibility of a better outlook for the world's second-largest economy. But the figures failed to put an end to scepticism that financial maneuvering by exporters and speculative capital inflows are masking weakness in real demand.

* Enbridge Inc reported a 31 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted profit driven by higher volumes.

* Tim Hortons Inc, under pressure from a U.S. hedge fund seeking better returns, named a new chief executive and the company reported a 3 percent fall in first-quarter profit.

* Torstar Corp, the owner of Canada's largest daily newspaper by circulation, posted a 76 percent fall in first-quarter profit as advertisers stayed away from the printed page.

* Quebecor Inc first-quarter profit halved due to higher costs, a sharp drop in media revenue and lower gains on financial instruments.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded up 0.04 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.03 percent to 0.12 percent

* European shares, were up

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 289.9468; rose 0.15 percent

* Gold futures : $1,462.5; rose 0.93 percent

* US crude : $95.75; rose 0.14 percent

* Brent crude : $103.92; fell 0.46 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,422.25; rose 2.16 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : The rail carrier said on Tuesday it will invest an additional C$75 million to C$100 million to bring total capital spending this year to C$1.2 billion, moving forward some of its 2014 spending projects to this year.

* Enbridge Inc : The pipeline operator said on Tuesday it will spend C$300 million on infrastructure to handle expanded production from the Surmont oil sands project owned by ConocoPhillips and French oil major Total SA.

* Iamgold Corp : The miner reported a 91 percent fall in first-quarter profit due to lower gold production and a decline in price of the precious metal.

* Kinross Gold Corp : The company reported slightly lower adjusted first quarter earnings on Tuesday as its margins slipped, even as revenue edged higher.

* Talisman Energy Inc : The Canadian oil and gas producer said it agreed to sell its shale gas operations in Poland to joint venture partner San Leon Energy as it looks to boost production in its core areas of the Americas and Asia-Pacific.

ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Fortis Inc : National Bank Financial cuts to underperform from sector perform citing potentially unfavourable regulatory decisions surrounding the CH Energy transaction

* Keyera Corp : CIBC raises target to C$60 from C$57.50, citing new prospective growth projects pursued by the company.

* Parkland Fuel : National Bank Financial raises to outperform from sector perform following better-than-expected first-quarter results, says valuation levels are compelling given the company's market position, cost savings trends, acquisition momentum and financial health.

* Westjet Airlines : CIBC cuts to sector performer from sector outperformer on valuation after the company reported first-quarter results, says there is also some downside risk to consider given the softening economy and increasing pricing competition.

ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes housing starts

* No major U.S. events and data scheduled