May 9 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Thursday as commodity prices slipped and investors
turned cautious after Chinese inflation rose more than expected.
But North American stock futures did pare losses after data
showed U.S. jobless claims fell in the latest week.
TOP STORIES
* China's annual consumer inflation rose by more than
expected in April while factory prices fell for a 14th
consecutive month, highlighting the dilemma facing the central
bank as it balances support for the economy against the threat
of rising prices.
* Britain's central bank kept its powder dry, opting to wait
and see if recent initiatives to boost lending will give the
country's fragile recovery enough traction.
* Canadian Tire Corp, best-known for its namesake
automotive and homeware stores, said it would create a C$3.5
billion real estate investment trust through an initial public
offering later this year.
* Bombardier Inc said its CSeries jetliner was on
track to make its first flight in June, and reported a 4 percent
rise in first-quarter adjusted profit.
* Agrium Inc reported a lower quarterly profit on
Thursday, as cold, wet spring weather delayed planting, and it
forecast weaker-than-expected earnings for the current quarter.
* BCE Inc reported higher profit on flat revenue,
helped by earnings growth in its wireless and media divisions.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.33 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.08 percent to 0.26 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 290.2053;
fell 0.38 percent
* Gold futures : $1,466; fell 0.54 percent
* US crude : $95.91; fell 0.73 percent
* Brent crude : $103.66; fell 0.65 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,334; fell 1.15 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Barrick Gold Corp : The miner and the Dominican
Republic have reached a preliminary agreement to boost the
government's cut of profits from a gold mine in the Caribbean
nation, easing investor doubts over the future of one of the
world's largest new gold projects.
* Centerra Gold Inc : The miner reported a jump in
first-quarter profit on strong gold production at its Kumtor
mine in Kyrgyzstan and Boroo mine in Mongolia.
* DragonWave Inc : The telecom network equipment
maker reported a wider quarterly loss, hurt in part by higher
costs.
* Manulife Financial Corp : The company and Metlife
Inc are among the suitors to submit first-round bids for the
life insurance unit of Malaysian lender AMMB Holdings Bhd,
people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a deal that
could be worth up to $350 million.
* Sun Life Financial (SLF). The company said on Wednesday
its first-quarter profit fell by 25 percent, but topped
estimates, it was hurt by less favorable financial markets than
in the year-before period. It earned C$513 million, or 85
Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended March 31.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Fortuna Silver Mines : Canaccord ups target to
C$6.25 from C$6 after the company posted better-than-estimated
first-quarter earnings
* Iamgold Corp : Barclays raises price target to $7
from $6 after the company reported better-than-estimated
first-quarter operating performance
* Quebecor Inc : RBC raises price target to C$49
from C$48 following the company's first-quarter results,
continues to see upside in the stock driven by NAV growth
* TeraGo Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target
to C$12 from C$13 citing tempered subscriber growth expectations
after the company posted first-quarter results
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes new housing price
index
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial claims,
wholesale inventories, wholesale sale and ICSC monthly chain