May 16 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower as weak euro zone consumer inflation figures
overshadowed positive data that showed Japan's economy grew
faster than expected.
TOP STORIES
* Japan's economy expanded at a rapid clip at the start of
the year, the first hard evidence that Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's sweeping stimulus is beginning to rouse consumers and
businesses into action.
* A senior official at the U.S. Federal Reserve said he
believed the central bank should reduce asset purchases from
next month.
* Falling prices in Germany and France pulled euro zone
consumer inflation to a three-year low in April while imports
fell 10 percent in March, as new data showed the depth of the
bloc's downturn.
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc posted a higher quarterly profit even
as sales fell 1.4 percent at U.S. stores open at least a year.
. And Kohl's Corp reported a 5 percent drop in
first-quarter profit on lower sales.
* Cisco Systems Inc posted a higher than expected quarterly
profit and said current-quarter revenue could increase, giving
some relief to investors who had worried it was being hurt by
weak technology spending.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures were down 0.24 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.07 percent to 0.23 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 286.1707;
fell 0.31 percent
* Gold futures : $1,373.3; fell 1.66 percent
* US crude : $93.9; fell 0.42 percent
* Brent crude : $103.8; rose 0.12 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,155; fell 0.6 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Copper Mountain : BMO cuts target to C$2 from
C$3.50 after first-quarter results, says the company continues
to face challenges in attaining design capacity and working
capital remains weak
* Glacier Media : RBC cuts target price to C$1.75
from C$2 following weaker-than-expected first-quarter results
* Glentel Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target
to C$22 from C$23 following first-quarter lower-than-anticipated
results
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes Canadian and foreign
securities
* Major U.S. events and data includes consumer price index,
real earnings, housing starts, building permits and initial and
continuing claims