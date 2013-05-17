(Corrects headline to add that the market may open higher)
May 17 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher, although gains might be capped after San Francisco
Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams hinted the U.S.
central bank could begin pulling back its aggressive monetary
easing policy this summer.
Canadian inflation came in below expectations.
TOP STORIES
* Big banks won key concessions in the battle over who
dominates the $630 trillion derivatives markets as the top U.S.
regulator adopted watered-down rules to bring swaps onto
exchange-like trading platforms.
* Dell Inc, the subject of a takeover battle between
activist investor Carl Icahn and the company's billionaire
founder, reported a 79 percent slide in profit as personal
computer sales continued to shrink.
* Internet retailer Amazon.com Inc will be called back to
the British parliament to clarify how its activities in the UK
justify its low corporate income tax bill, two lawmakers told
Reuters.
* J.C. Penney Co Inc CEO Myron Ullman told Wall Street on
Thursday that the department store chain is emerging from what
he called an abyss but warned he needs time to fix the issues of
the retailer.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures <0#SXF:> traded up 0.36 percent
* U.S. stock futures <0#SP:>, <0#DJ:>, <0#ND:> were up around
0.25 percent to 0.34 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 287.6774;
rose 0.31 percent
* Gold futures : $1,380.7; fell 0.46 percent
* US crude : $95.67; rose 0.54 percent
* Brent crude : $104.76; rose 0.94 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,346.75; rose 0.92 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* CAE Inc : Raymond James raises target price to
C$12.50 from C$12 on valuation after the company reported
better-than-expected fourth-quarter results
* Copper Mountain Mining Corp : Paradigm Capital cuts
price target to C$6 from C$6.25 after the company announced that
its SAG mill motor transformer failed, which could impact 2013
copper production
* Magna International Inc : SocGen raises price target
to $65 from $46 following first-quarter results citing a higher
earnings estimate
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes wholesale trade and
CPI
* Major U.S. events and data includes lead indicators and
ECRI weekly index
($1= $1.02 Canadian)
