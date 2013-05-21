May 21 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open slightly higher, catching up with gains in global equity
markets following a Canadian long weekend, as investors
cautiously awaited the release on Wednesday of minutes from the
latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.
TOP STORIES
* British inflation fell twice as fast as expected last
month, giving incoming Bank of England governor Mark Carney more
leeway to support the economy with more stimulus should the
recovery weaken.
* Germany, the euro zone's largest economy, is on track for
a solid recovery thanks to a pick-up in demand for its products
from abroad, the Bundesbank said.
* Vodafone will reinvest a $3.2 billion dividend from its
healthy U.S. arm to counter weakness in southern Europe that
contributed to the largest ever quarterly fall in the group's
main revenue measure.
* AutoZone Inc reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly profit
as costs fell.
* Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly
results and raised its sales and profit outlook for the year as
it benefited from a nascent recovery in the U.S. housing market.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.18 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
around -0.01 percent to 0.07 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 289.2883;
fell 0.01 percent
* Gold futures : $1,377; fell 0.53 percent
* US crude : $96.54; fell 0.18 percent
* Brent crude : $104.31; fell 0.47 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,439; rose 0.54 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Aurcana Corp : RBC cuts rating to underperform from
sector perform given the continued slow ramp-up of Shafter,
silver price weakness and balance sheet health.
* Bank of Montreal : KBW raises price target to C$63
from C$62, says weakness in the Canadian economy could also
result in lower balance sheet growth and potentially lower
earnings.
* Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : KBW cuts price
target to C$81 from C$82, says slowing domestic growth coupled
with its strong capital position could result in deal risk in
the form of a dilutive acquisition.
* Royal Bank of Canada : KBW raises price target to
C$62 from C$61, says the slowness in the recovery of the overall
U.S. and European economies could negatively impact the Canadian
economy and the bank.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data
* Major U.S. events and data includes Redbook