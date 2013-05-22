May 22 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Wednesday on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will continue with its monetary easing policy, ahead of the
release of minutes of its May meeting and testimony from U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.
TOP STORIES
* Two senior Federal Reserve officials on Tuesday played
down the chances that the U.S. central bank would signal a
readiness to reduce its bond buying at its meeting next month,
dampening speculation the Fed's ultra-easy monetary policy might
end soon.
* Growing concern in European capitals about aggressive tax
avoidance by high-profile corporations such as Amazon, Google
and Apple looks set to steal the agenda of a European Union
summit in Brussels.
* Sears Canada Inc posted a loss in the first
quarter compared with a profit last year, and named E.J. Bird as
chief financial officer.
* Lowe's Cos Inc reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly
profit, hurt by colder-than-usual weather at the start of the
spring selling season and strong competition from larger rival
Home Depot Inc.
* Staples Inc reported a slightly lower-than-expected
quarterly profit, hurt by a stronger dollar and weak sales in
Europe and Australia.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.36 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.12 percent to 0.23 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 288.6225;
rose 0.06 percent
* Gold futures : $1,387.2; rose 0.68 percent
* US crude : $96.07; fell 0.11 percent
* Brent crude : $103.62; fell 0.28 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,519.25; rose 2.03 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Afferro. The West Africa-focused miner has agreed
to a $190 million cash-and-paper offer from investment group
IMIC which could pave the way for its flagship iron ore project
to be developed.
* Bank of Nova Scotia : CEO Rick Waugh said on
Tuesday that Chinese authorities are reevaluating whether they
want to go ahead with a deal to sell 20 percent of Bank of
Guangzhou to the Canadian bank.
* Talisman Energy : The company expects to remove
the faulty platform at its Yme oilfield in the North Sea next
year and to install a new one by the first half of 2015, it said
in the first timeline provided since the troubled project was
suspended last year.
* TransCanada Corp : The White House has threatened
to veto legislation pending in the U.S House of Representatives
that could strip from President Barack Obama the authority to
approve the controversial Keystone XL pipeline.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
* Advantage Oil and Gas Ltd : RBC raises target
price to C$5 from C$4, says with limited available funding and
an ongoing strategic review, the company will likely look to
transact with a better-capitalized international player to bring
forward value.
* Enerflex Ltd : Raymond James cuts rating to market
perform from outperform following the company's
worse-than-expected performance in the first quarter.
* Loblaw Cos Ltd : RBC raises target price to C$44
from C$39, says the increase reflects the combination of
market-related moves and Loblaw-specific progress.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes retail sales
* Major U.S. events and data includes existing homes sales
and FOMC minutes