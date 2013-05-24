May 24 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Friday as better-than-expected German economic
data was overshadowed by fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve is
considering an early decrease of its $85 billion monetary
stimulus program.
TOP STORIES
* A top Federal Reserve official said U.S. inflation would
have to pick up before he voted to scale back monetary policy
stimulus and that this was unlikely to happen in the coming
month.
* German business morale improved far more than expected in
May, rebounding after two months of falls and suggesting
Europe's largest economy is slowly picking up speed after a
sluggish first quarter.
* Abercrombie & Fitch said quarterly comparable sales fell
15 percent, which the company blamed in part on inventory
shortages.
* Gap reported a higher first-quarter profit on Thursday,
helped by a rise in same-store sales at its Old Navy and
namesake chains, and growth in Asia.
* Salesforce.com's quarterly earnings and outlook
disappointed investors as costs rise following a spree of
acquisitions, sending its shares lower.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.51 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.28 percent to 0.46 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 285.5857;
fell 0.34 percent
* Gold futures : $1,392; was unchanged 0 percent
* US crude : $93.52; fell 0.77 percent
* Brent crude : $102.1; fell 0.33 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,276.25; fell 0.15 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Computer Modelling Group Ltd. RBC raises target
price to C$25 from C$24 on the company's solid fourth-quarter
earnings.
* Enbridge Inc. RBC raises target price to C$56
from C$50, says the company's shares should close the valuation
gap with Inter Pipeline Fund and Pembia Pipeline Corp
as all three companies have similar liquids
infrastructure businesses that are generating above-average
growth.
* Nuvista Energy Ltd. RBC raises target price to
C$9 from C$8 based on more favorable per well economics.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled
* Major U.S. events and data includes durable goods and
building permits data